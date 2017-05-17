Erdogan: US-Turkey relations are outstanding

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called US-Turkey relations "outstanding", but stressed that Ankara would not accept Syrian Kurdish fighters in the region, Reuters reported.
Before the start of their meetings, Trump noted that the countries “had a great relationship and we will make it even better.” The U.S. President also said that the two would have "long and hard discussions" that would make their bilateral relationship better.
The president of Turkey also invited Donald Trump to visit Turkey with his family.