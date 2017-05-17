News
Wednesday
May 17
Wednesday
May 17
Erdogan: US-Turkey relations are outstanding
10:57, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called  US-Turkey relations "outstanding", but stressed that  Ankara would not accept Syrian Kurdish fighters in the region, Reuters reported.

Before the start of their meetings, Trump noted that the countries  “had a great relationship and we will make it even better.” The U.S. President also said that the two would have "long and hard discussions" that would make their bilateral relationship better. 

The president of Turkey also invited Donald Trump  to visit Turkey with his family.

