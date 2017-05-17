FAO to support Armenia in preserving unique grape varieties

YEREVAN. - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will support Armenia in creating vineyards with local varieties, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Armenia, Armen Harutyunyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Ararat plain has always been considered to be devoid of phylloxera, but several years ago its centers began to appear there. The local varieties, which are resistant to it, have been endangered. They have not only cultural but also economic significance, since endemic varieties are mainly cultivated in Armenia instead of international classic ones.
To preserve them, the Ministry is going to acquire the roots of phyloxera-resistant varieties, which will be used to intergraft the local varieties. The disease will thus not damage them.
It is not yet decided whether the farmers will buy the roots on their own or the state will pay for them in part.
“The program is to soon kick off. FAO mobilizes a group of specialists, together with whom we will discuss all the details,”the deputy minister said.