News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Pro-Erdogan supporters storm peaceful protesters in Washington (VIDEO)
00:59, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Pro-Erdogan supporters attacked peaceful demonstrators who were holding an action to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington.

The live video posted by the Armenian National Committee of America on Facebook shows that some of the demonstrators were injured seriously, some were in blood.

The protest action near White House was non-violent, but a group of pro-Erdogan supporters stormed the protesters near Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington.

The Armenian National Committee of America joined a broad array of human rights, religious freedom, Kurdish, Hellenic and Assyrian groups in front of the White House to call attention to President Erdogan’s repression at home and aggression abroad.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
American Armenians to protest Erdogan’s visit to Washington
The action will be held in front of the White House…
 Anna Eshoo: US Congress members plan to visit Armenia in September
The congresswoman noted that she will not rest until the US formally recognizes Armenian Genocide…
 Saint Petersburg governor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)
Poltavchenko is paying an official visit to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia…
 American Armenians prevent new Genocide denial ads and billboards
Sixteen national organizations joined an Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region…
 Egypt Armenians donate blood to mark Genocide 102nd anniversary
They expressed gratitude to the Egyptian governments of the past century and the people of this country…
 Commander of Southern Military District troops visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
The delegation visited the Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news