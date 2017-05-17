Pro-Erdogan supporters storm peaceful protesters in Washington (VIDEO)

Pro-Erdogan supporters attacked peaceful demonstrators who were holding an action to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington.

The live video posted by the Armenian National Committee of America on Facebook shows that some of the demonstrators were injured seriously, some were in blood.

The protest action near White House was non-violent, but a group of pro-Erdogan supporters stormed the protesters near Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington.

The Armenian National Committee of America joined a broad array of human rights, religious freedom, Kurdish, Hellenic and Assyrian groups in front of the White House to call attention to President Erdogan’s repression at home and aggression abroad.