Austria parliament bans burqa in public places
13:05, 17.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Austrian Parliament has approved a bill that outlaws wearing a full-face veil in public places.

Starting from October, police will be charging 150 euros fines from people wearing burqas and niqabs.  This measure is part of the so-called integration course, which also prohibits the free distribution of copies of the Koran, DW reported.

Besides, a 12-month integration school will be established for migrants who are deemed to have good chances of staying in Austria. The schools would offer German courses, but also teach the asylum seekers about ethics and values considered customary in the country.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and integration of Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, migrants will be able to win respect of the Austrian society. The government expects that integration measures will cost the Austrian state 200 million euros a year.

