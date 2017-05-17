Newspaper: Who will be next Armenia parliament speaker?

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will convene a an Executive Board session on Wednesday evening, to discuss the party’s candidates for the positions of National Assembly (NA) president, vice president, committee chairs, and several other top positions, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“[But] the most important and the most intrigue-filled from among all posts in parliament is certainly the post of the NA president.

“Four names—MP Karen Karapetyan, NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov, RPA Vice-Chairman Armen Ashotyan, and [outgoing] Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan—are circulating for the post,” wrote Zhamanak.