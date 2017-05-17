Nikki Haley: States assisting North Korea achieve nuclearization can face sanctions

Countries of the world should join the effort to prevent North Korea from getting a nuclear weapon, VOA reported quoting U.S. representative to UN Nikki Haley.
The American diplomat warned that the states assisting North Korea achieve nuclearization could face sanctions.
“The United States is not past looking at third-country entities who are helping North Korea, and putting sanctions on them, because if you are supporting North Korea, you are against the rest of the international community,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said.