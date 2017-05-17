Plane crashes near the Bahamas

The US Coast Guard is searching for survivors after finding what is believed to be airplane debris near an island in the Bahamas, CNN reported.
The plane was reported missing on Monday.
The MU-2B airplane departed Borinquen, Puerto Rico, at about 11 a.m. Monday and became overdue after failing to arrive in Titusville, Florida, the Coast Guard said.
According to the TV channel, on board were a woman aged 40, a man aged 52 and two little children.
“USCG continues search for survivors after locating debris field E of Eleuthera, Bahamas,” USCG Southeast tweeted.