Kazakh Parliament's lower house ratified the agreement to allocate $100 million to Kyrgyzstan as an assistance for integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), TASS reported.

The draft agreement was presented to the legislators by the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimanov.

According to Suleimanov, the amount is meant for implementation of the road map for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU.