14 killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan explosions

At least one civilian was killed, 12 more were injured as a result of twin blasts in Kandahar city, capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, Xinhua reported quoting the provincial government spokesman Samim Khpalwak.

"The first blast came in Chaok-e-Madad locality roughly at 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday and the second explosion occurred minutes later when responding police was inspecting the site," the spokesman said.

The injured were hospitalized. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.