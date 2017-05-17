News
Wednesday
May 17
14 killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan explosions
12:23, 17.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet...

At least one civilian was killed, 12 more were injured as a result of  twin blasts in Kandahar city, capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, Xinhua reported quoting the provincial government spokesman Samim Khpalwak.

"The first blast came in Chaok-e-Madad locality roughly at 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday and the second explosion occurred minutes later when responding police was inspecting the site," the spokesman said.

The injured were hospitalized. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
