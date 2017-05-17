US Congress demands from FBI to provide records from Trump's meetings with Comey

The US Congress demanded from FBI to provide records from US President Donald Trump's meetings with agency’s former director James Comey after the publication of the New York Times.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz’s letter, sent to the acting F.B.I. director, Andrew McCabe, set a May 24 deadline for the internal documents to be delivered to the House committee.
Chaffetz appealed to the FBI after the publication of the US media, which stated that Trump asked Comey to shut down a federal investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. The White House denies these accusations.
“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House statement said.