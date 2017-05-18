Chanel boomerang offends Australia Aborigines

French luxury brand Chanel is selling a boomerang for $1,460, but the indigenous community in Australia says this is yet another example of crass cultural appropriation.
Accusations of offending, or even humiliating, an entire indigenous culture are a different ball game, and the French luxury brand certainly is feeling some heat, reported the BBC
“It’s simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture,” said Gabrielle Sullivan, chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code.
Her organization has been lobbying against imported and mass produced fake aboriginal artifacts for years.
But just being sorry might not cut it. The countless comments range from witty jokes to straight-forward criticism, calls for apologies from Chanel, but also demand for compensation from this French luxury brand.