Armenia to get €10mn from EU for drip irrigation

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will allocate Armenia €10 million for drip irrigation of the Ararat Valley.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Armen Harutyunyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the respective project will be implemented in Ararat and Armavir Provinces.

The objective of this project is to build water filter pools and make drip irrigation internal networks reach the farms.

“I hope we will be able to sign the agreement on the project in fall,” noted Harutyunyan. “We are going to include as many farmers as possible. Within the framework of the project, we will give them advice also on cultivation of crops with a higher added value.”