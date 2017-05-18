News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Armenia to get €10mn from EU for drip irrigation
09:52, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will allocate Armenia €10 million for drip irrigation of the Ararat Valley.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Armen Harutyunyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the respective project will be implemented in Ararat and Armavir Provinces.

The objective of this project is to build water filter pools and make drip irrigation internal networks reach the farms.

“I hope we will be able to sign the agreement on the project in fall,” noted Harutyunyan. “We are going to include as many farmers as possible. Within the framework of the project, we will give them advice also on cultivation of crops with a higher added value.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to launch organic food propaganda campaign in near future
Now the Agriculture Ministry is developing a wider program of green economy, where agro-tourism and “clean” energy will be added to organics...
 Dollar continues to weaken, euro strengthens in Armenia
Wednesday’s trading totaled USD 200,000 at NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country...
 Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework
The country’s MTEF for the next three years will be developed with a focus on contributing to further economic growth…
 Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?
The matter was discussed at the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia…
 Armenia exports are less than imports
The Prime Minister wants to change this situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news