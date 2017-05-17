Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service chief is in Russia

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders (CESJO) of Armenia, led by CESJO Head Armen Harutyunyan, is in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on a work visit, from Wednesday to Friday.
The delegation will participate in the 7th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, and the semi-annual meeting of the Permanent Council of the International Union of Judicial Officers, which is convened within the framework of this forum, the CESJO press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Along the lines of his work visit, Harutyunyan is expected to also meet with the heads of partner organizations.