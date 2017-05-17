Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan “information”

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, commented on another “information” which the Azerbaijani propaganda machine has disseminated.

“The another fabrication that, allegedly, the Armenian side had aimed to down the helicopter transporting the defense minister of that country, was ‘commented on,’ with its inherent primitiveness, also by the military agitprop that serves the personal interests of [Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir] Hasanov,” Hasratyan wrote, in particular, on his Facebook page. “This unfounded disinformation, which has nothing to do with reality, just aims at resolving two matters: First, justifying the aggressive [Azerbaijani] action that was carried on a [NKR] DA [Defense Army] military object on [Monday,] May 15. And second, showing—so as to elevate Hasanov’s ‘image’ among its own public—as to under what extremely dangerous conditions the former [army] deserter, who has reached from an ordinary military commissariat’s to the defense minister’s chairs, is working.”