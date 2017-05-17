US ambassador: Armenia production of electricity grew 20% in 5 years

YEREVAN. – Armenia and its energy sector have grown so much over the last 25 years.

US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday stated the abovementioned during the day-long conference—in capital city Yerevan—on the prospects for the development of renewable energy in Armenia.

It was noted at the event that the future of energy is renewable, and it is a future that Armenia can take advantage of, for its pocketbook today and for future generations as well.

The conference brought together representatives from some of the top US renewable energy companies to meet with Armenian businesses to discuss how they can best partner, and it enabled these companies to present their track-record and technologies in the development of clean energy and smart electricity systems.

“Armenia and its energy sector have grown so much over the last 25 years. I am excited to think about what the next 25 years will bring, knowing that it will be developed through partnerships started here today,” said Ambassador Mills, who opened the session along with the Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia.

Clean, renewable energy is an increasing part of Armenia’s energy sector, which has grown over the past few years. From 2010 to 2015, Armenian production of electricity grew 20 percent, which Ambassador Mills noted was why the US Embassy in Yerevan sees investment opportunities in Armenia for American companies.