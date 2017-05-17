News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
US ambassador: Armenia production of electricity grew 20% in 5 years
13:28, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia and its energy sector have grown so much over the last 25 years.

US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday stated the abovementioned during the day-long conference—in capital city Yerevan—on the prospects for the development of renewable energy in Armenia. 

It was noted at the event that the future of energy is renewable, and it is a future that Armenia can take advantage of, for its pocketbook today and for future generations as well.

The conference brought together representatives from some of the top US renewable energy companies to meet with Armenian businesses to discuss how they can best partner, and it enabled these companies to present their track-record and technologies in the development of clean energy and smart electricity systems.

“Armenia and its energy sector have grown so much over the last 25 years. I am excited to think about what the next 25 years will bring, knowing that it will be developed through partnerships started here today,” said Ambassador Mills, who opened the session along with the Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia.

Clean, renewable energy is an increasing part of Armenia’s energy sector, which has grown over the past few years. From 2010 to 2015, Armenian production of electricity grew 20 percent, which Ambassador Mills noted was why the US Embassy in Yerevan sees investment opportunities in Armenia for American companies.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador Mills: US businesses may be interested in Armenia energy sector
Armenia has a capacity to produce energy, and this means the country’s market is expanding…
 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia meets with Muskie Exchange Program alumni
Though the Muskie Graduate Fellowship Program which 450 Armenians have taken advantaged of has since ended, the alumni remain an important part of Armenian society…
 ANCA and LAX hold discussion about establishing Los Angeles to Yerevan direct flights
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) met Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) officials about launching direct flights between the United States and Armenia...
 Analyst: Reduction in State Department's aid not a crucial element of Armenia-US economic ties
This possible reduction in aid is not very significant, for several reason...
 US is proud of joint achievements recorded since Armenia’s independence, Rex Tillerson says
Referring to the future of Armenian-US relations, Tillerson noted that the US will continue the cooperation with the Armenian government...
 Armenia ambassador, US House majority leader discuss relations between both countries
Also, they reflected on the present-day regional challenges…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news