Wednesday
May 17
Karabakh President receives US writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian
13:49, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan on 17 May  received American writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian.  

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation in the literary arena.

Bako Sahakyan acknowledged reinforcement of such ties naming them among significant constituents of the Homeland-Diaspora unity. 

Head of the Artsakh Union of Writers Vardan Hakobyan partook in the meeting, president's press office said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
