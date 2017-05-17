Karabakh President receives US writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan on 17 May received American writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation in the literary arena.

Bako Sahakyan acknowledged reinforcement of such ties naming them among significant constituents of the Homeland-Diaspora unity.

Head of the Artsakh Union of Writers Vardan Hakobyan partook in the meeting, president's press office said.