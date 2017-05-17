News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Harutyunyan: Karabakh conflict will not be resolved in near future
17:58, 17.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not be resolved in the near future, stated Vagharshak Harutyunyan, former Defense Minister of Armenia, at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his conviction, this conflict will be settled solely when Azerbaijan realizes that it cannot rule Karabakh.

“No state can force Armenia to give up territories for nothing,” added Harutyunyan. “At the time, we [the Armenian party to the conflict] agreed to a ceasefire, [but] Azerbaijan refused to do it. 

“If it’s not ready for any concessions, how can we propose to them to sit [at the negotiating table] and think about solving the problem?”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-defense minister: Ceasefire agreement is sole document that restrains Azerbaijan
And if there were no agreement, there would be war…
 Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan “information”
Spokesperson Hasratyan stated that this fabrication was “commented on” also by the military agitprop that serves the personal interests of the Azerbaijani defense minister…
 Expert: Use of Spike guided missile by Baku is conditioned by sense of impunity
“Azerbaijan resorts to escalating the tension, since the current condition is not beneficial to it..."
 Azerbaijan offended by Russia's decision to close All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress
Hikmet Hajiyev listed the "merits" of the organization...
Azerbaijan ambassador: I known this boy; he’s Armenian. I will not speak until he goes out!
A noteworthy incident took place at the University of Warsaw…
 Armenians to submit very harsh petition to Russia police
In connection with the Azerbaijani provocation on May 9, in Moscow…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news