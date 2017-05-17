Harutyunyan: Karabakh conflict will not be resolved in near future

YEREVAN. – The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not be resolved in the near future, stated Vagharshak Harutyunyan, former Defense Minister of Armenia, at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his conviction, this conflict will be settled solely when Azerbaijan realizes that it cannot rule Karabakh.

“No state can force Armenia to give up territories for nothing,” added Harutyunyan. “At the time, we [the Armenian party to the conflict] agreed to a ceasefire, [but] Azerbaijan refused to do it.

“If it’s not ready for any concessions, how can we propose to them to sit [at the negotiating table] and think about solving the problem?”