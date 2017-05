YEREVAN. – The ceasefire agreement in 1994 is the only legal document which is a deterrent for Azerbaijan.

Former Defense Minister of Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, stated the aforementioned on Wednesday.

And to a remark that, despite this agreement, the Armenian side is occasionally suffering casualties along the border to this day, Harutyunyan responded: “And if there were no agreement, there would be war. So, this agreement must be considered a deterrent; it prevents a full-scale war.”