Karabakh army preventive actions make Azerbaijan suffer losses

STEPANAKERT. – In response to the adversary’s “activeness” along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning, the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army divisions undertook preventive actions.

As a result, according to the reliable data at the disposal of the relevant services of the defense army, the Azerbaijani side has suffered losses.

Also, the NKR Defense Army has released a footage of this operation.

As reported earlier, the adversary violated the ceasefire along the aforesaid line of contact around 60 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 900 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 21 mortar shells, in an easterly direction of the line of contact, as well as 19 mortars shells and 5 shells from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in a northeasterly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.