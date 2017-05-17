Arthur Hovhannisyan appointed as acting justice minister

First Deputy Minister of Justice Arthur Hovhannisyan will temporarily serve as justice minister, according to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, press service of the Armenian government reported.
As Armenian News – NEWS.am reported earlier, with a decree by President Serzh Sargsyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan was dismissed from her duties as the Minister of Justice of Armenia.
Hovhannisyan took the third place in the proportional representation list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia at parliamentary elections in April, 2017.