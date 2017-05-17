News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Dollar continues to weaken, euro strengthens in Armenia
17:03, 17.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.86/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 536.84 (up by AMD 2.34), that of one British pound was AMD 626.36 (up by AMD 2.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.52 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.1, AMD 19,199.78 and AMD 14,607.51, respectively.

Wednesday’s trading totaled USD 200,000 at NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange. The transactions were conducted at an average exchange rate of AMD 483.65/$1, and the trading session closed likewise at AMD 483.65/$1.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country...
 Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework
The country’s MTEF for the next three years will be developed with a focus on contributing to further economic growth…
 Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?
The matter was discussed at the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia…
 Armenia exports are less than imports
The Prime Minister wants to change this situation…
 Tavush and Kotayk development programs presented to Armenia PM
Head of Chinari community noted that within the framework of a UNDP program it is planned to restore village orchards and establish new ones...
 Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news