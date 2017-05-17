Dollar continues to weaken, euro strengthens in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.86/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 536.84 (up by AMD 2.34), that of one British pound was AMD 626.36 (up by AMD 2.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.52 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.1, AMD 19,199.78 and AMD 14,607.51, respectively.

Wednesday’s trading totaled USD 200,000 at NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange. The transactions were conducted at an average exchange rate of AMD 483.65/$1, and the trading session closed likewise at AMD 483.65/$1.