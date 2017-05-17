Tsarukyan to head same-named faction in new Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads Tsarukyan Bloc, will head the latter’s faction in the new National Assembly (NA).
In addition, Tsarukyan Bloc MP Mikayel Melkumyan will become NA Vice President, informed bloc MP Vahe Enfiajyan, on Wednesday.
Also, Tsarukyan Bloc parliamentary faction members Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan, and Vardan Bostanjyan will chair three NA committees, each.
Tsarukyan Bloc on Wednesday convened a meeting.
First session of the 6th Convocation National Assembly of Armenia will kick off on Thursday.