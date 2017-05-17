News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Tsarukyan to head same-named faction in new Armenia parliament
17:29, 17.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads Tsarukyan Bloc, will head the latter’s faction in the new National Assembly (NA). 

In addition, Tsarukyan Bloc MP Mikayel Melkumyan will become NA Vice President, informed bloc MP Vahe Enfiajyan, on Wednesday.  

Also, Tsarukyan Bloc parliamentary faction members Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan, and Vardan Bostanjyan will chair three NA committees, each. 

Tsarukyan Bloc on Wednesday convened a meeting.  

First session of the 6th Convocation National Assembly of Armenia will kick off on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news