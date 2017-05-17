Deputy Chief of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff attends NATO session

The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, on Wednesday attended the NATO Military Committee session held in the organization’s headquarters in Brussels at the level of chiefs of general staffs.

The session held in the format of countries participating in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan was dedicated to the exchange of opinions on the involvement of coalition countries in Afghanistan, reconfirmation of continuous commitment, as well as agreement on the issues and planning guidelines in 2018 and beyond.