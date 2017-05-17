News
Wednesday
May 17
News
Deputy Chief of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff attends NATO session
19:01, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, on Wednesday attended the NATO Military Committee session held in the organization’s headquarters in Brussels at the level of chiefs of general staffs.  

The session held in the format of countries participating in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan was dedicated to the exchange of opinions on the involvement of coalition countries in Afghanistan, reconfirmation of continuous commitment, as well as agreement on the issues and planning guidelines in 2018 and beyond.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
