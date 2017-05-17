Former Armenia prosecutor general doesn’t think of being appointed a minister

YEREVAN. - Newly-elected deputy of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), former prosecutor general, Gevorg Kostanyan, confirms that he doesn’t think of an office in an executive body.
“I haven’t thought about that and am unlikely to do so,”he said on Wednesday, speaking to journalists before the RPA Board session.
Kostanyan also claimed that the deputy activity is enough for him. To the observation that according to media he is among the possible candidates of Justice minister, the deputy said that there is nothing to it.
Gevorg Kostanyan submitted a resignation from the post of prosecutor general last summer. According to the circulated information, he resigned due to poor health, but in several months Kostanyan appeared in the proportional lists of the RPA.