Ara Babloyan to chair Armenian parliament

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia nominated Ara Babloyan as speaker of the Armenian parliament, spokesperson for the party Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters.
President Sargsyan, who is a chairman of RPA, has nominated Babloyan, he added. Former justice minister Arpien Hovhannisyan will be nominated for deputy speaker.
RPA parliamentary group will be headed by Vahram Baghdasaryan, secretary of the group is Gagik Melikyan. RPA will also offer to cut the number of standing committees from 12 to 9.