Yazidi girl from Armenia injured in clashes provoked by Erdogan's bodyguards in Washington

A Yazidi girl from Armenia sustained injuries as a result of the attack of Erdogan's supporters on protestors in Washington, Elizabeth Chouldjian, Communications Director at Armenian National Committee of America, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
According to her, the rest of the injured are Kurds. She also noted that they are soon going to meet with the injured girl. According to the information of the committee, the girl received medical assistance on Tuesday and was discharged from hospital.
Chouldjian also noted that Erdogan's’s supporters were not among the detainees, who, according to the Turkish press, took part in the clashes.
Earlier, Armenian National Committee of America informed that the citizens were staging a peaceful protest against Erdogan's visit to US, when the Turkish president’s supporters attacked them nearby the Turkish Embassy.
Armenian National Committee, along with Greek, Kurdish and Assyrian organizations, staged protests as well.