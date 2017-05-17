News
US Congressman calls for Trump’s impeachment
22:18, 17.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Member of the US Congress from the Democratic Party, Al Green, required launching a procedure to impeach President Donald Trump.

The video of his speech has been published on the Twitter page of C-Span .

"I rise today...to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice," Green said.

He also noted that he doesn’t do that for political purposes but because he believes in “great ideals” that US stands for. “No one is above the law, and that includes the president,” the Democrat said. According to him, the democracy is “at risk”.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
