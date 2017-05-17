US State Department concerned over actions of Turkish security guards in Washington

US Department of State has expressed concern about the incidents involving the Turkish security guards and protestors in Washington, the statement on the official website of the State Department says.
“We are concerned by the violent incidents involving protestors and Turkish security personnel Tuesday evening. Violence is never an appropriate response to free speech, and we support the rights of people everywhere to free expression and peaceful protest. We are communicating our concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms,” the statement reads.
Earlier, Armenian National Committee of America informed that the citizens were staging a peaceful protest against Erdogan's visit to US, when the Turkish president’s supporters attacked them nearby the Turkish Embassy.
Armenian National Committee, along with Greek, Kurdish and Assyrian organizations, staged protests as well.