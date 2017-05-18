News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Newspaper: US sends important message to Armenia
10:41, 18.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills made a startling statement during the capital city Yerevan conference on the prospects for the development of renewable energy, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper. 

“He said there is a prospect for an 8-billion dollar investment in the renewable energy sector in Armenia, and they have invited the representatives of several major American companies to Yerevan, to present the [respective] opportunities of Armenia.

“The ambassador stated that their [corresponding] expectation from the halls of power of Armenia is that equal investment conditions be created. 

“8 billion dollars are not just a number (…). It is about an investment prospect which is a technological investment, so to speak.  

“[Also,] he [Ambassador Mills] stated that Armenia’s potential and prospects in this regard are of regional importance.

“[But] the US ambassador does not point to the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] problem, the existence of the conflict, among the ‘conditions’ for these huge investments. 

“In practice, the US views the region within a stability mode in its policy for the prospects for the coming years.

“The whole question that remains is to what extent the authorities of Armenia are in keeping with all this,” wrote Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US ambassador: Armenia production of electricity grew 20% in 5 years
The embassy in Yerevan brought American and Armenian companies together in conference on development of renewable energy…
 Ambassador Mills: US businesses may be interested in Armenia energy sector
Armenia has a capacity to produce energy, and this means the country’s market is expanding…
 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia meets with Muskie Exchange Program alumni
Though the Muskie Graduate Fellowship Program which 450 Armenians have taken advantaged of has since ended, the alumni remain an important part of Armenian society…
 ANCA and LAX hold discussion about establishing Los Angeles to Yerevan direct flights
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) met Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) officials about launching direct flights between the United States and Armenia...
 Analyst: Reduction in State Department's aid not a crucial element of Armenia-US economic ties
This possible reduction in aid is not very significant, for several reason...
 US is proud of joint achievements recorded since Armenia’s independence, Rex Tillerson says
Referring to the future of Armenian-US relations, Tillerson noted that the US will continue the cooperation with the Armenian government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news