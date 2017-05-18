Newspaper: US sends important message to Armenia

YEREVAN. – US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills made a startling statement during the capital city Yerevan conference on the prospects for the development of renewable energy, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“He said there is a prospect for an 8-billion dollar investment in the renewable energy sector in Armenia, and they have invited the representatives of several major American companies to Yerevan, to present the [respective] opportunities of Armenia.

“The ambassador stated that their [corresponding] expectation from the halls of power of Armenia is that equal investment conditions be created.

“8 billion dollars are not just a number (…). It is about an investment prospect which is a technological investment, so to speak.

“[Also,] he [Ambassador Mills] stated that Armenia’s potential and prospects in this regard are of regional importance.

“[But] the US ambassador does not point to the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] problem, the existence of the conflict, among the ‘conditions’ for these huge investments.

“In practice, the US views the region within a stability mode in its policy for the prospects for the coming years.

“The whole question that remains is to what extent the authorities of Armenia are in keeping with all this,” wrote Zhamanak.