US senators demanding from Ankara to apologize for violence outside Turkish embassy

U.S. senators are demanding from Ankara to apologize for attacks on protesters outside Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic’s residence in Washington, The Hill reported.
“We strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington,” the Republican Senators Marco Rubi, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Mike Lee said in a statement.
“Reports indicate that some Turkish officials were involved in assaulting protesters, which violates the most basic rules of democracy and is an affront to the United States and the value we place on the right to free speech, as embodied in our Constitution. We call upon the Turkish government to apologize immediately for the involvement of any officials.”
As the newspaper noted, senator Ben Cardin also urged Turkey to apologize.
“The Turkish government owes an apology; perhaps they forgot we have unalienable rights in this country,” he tweeted.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce sent a letter to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, urging him to examine charges against those responsible.
The demonstrators who were holding an action outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the US capital to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington, were attacked by a group of Turks, including also the Presidents' bodyguards.
As a result of the clashes 11 people, including police officers, were injured, two people were arrested.