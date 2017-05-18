News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.86
EUR
536.84
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
New Armenia Parliament begins work
10:02, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Inaugural session of the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has kicked off. 

The President as well as the Catholicos of All Armenians will deliver welcoming remarks at the event. 

Subsequently, the MPs of the 6th-Convocation NA will take a parliamentary oath. 

Afterward, the NA speaker, deputy speakers, and standing committees’ chairs will be elected by secret ballot. 

Unlike the previous NA, however, there will be a third deputy speaker in the new parliament of Armenia, and this person will be the representative of the opposition, for the first time. 

The new NA has 105 deputies, instead of the previous 131 MPs, and it will comprise four factions: RPA (Republican Party of Armenia), Tsarukyan Bloc, Yelk (Way Out) Bloc, and ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Party). 

Also, the serving government will resign in the first session of the new parliament. 

The President will appoint the new Prime Minister within ten days. 

The new government members will be appointed within twenty days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, and the program of the new government will approved within another twenty days.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia CEC declares void Pashinyan’s registration in Yerevan Council election
Member of Civil Contract Party Board Pashinyan recently stated about his wish to take a parliamentary mandate in the National Assembly of Armenia...
 Newspaper: Who will be next Armenia parliament speaker?
Four names are circulating for the post…
 Newspaper: Tsarukyan has not finished discussing all matters with Armenia President
And this is why the meeting of his bloc is rescheduled…
 Armenia’s Yelk files claim with Administrative Court
The court should consider the claim by midnight...
 Newspaper: Who will replace Armenia government representative before ECtHR?
Upon receiving MP’s mandate, Former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan must give up this position…
 Newspaper: Armenia President to become National Security Council secretary?
After 2018, the holder of this post will acquire a rather large role as well as power to decide on many matters …
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news