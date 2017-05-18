New Armenia Parliament begins work

YEREVAN. – Inaugural session of the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has kicked off.

The President as well as the Catholicos of All Armenians will deliver welcoming remarks at the event.

Subsequently, the MPs of the 6th-Convocation NA will take a parliamentary oath.

Afterward, the NA speaker, deputy speakers, and standing committees’ chairs will be elected by secret ballot.

Unlike the previous NA, however, there will be a third deputy speaker in the new parliament of Armenia, and this person will be the representative of the opposition, for the first time.

The new NA has 105 deputies, instead of the previous 131 MPs, and it will comprise four factions: RPA (Republican Party of Armenia), Tsarukyan Bloc, Yelk (Way Out) Bloc, and ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Party).

Also, the serving government will resign in the first session of the new parliament.

The President will appoint the new Prime Minister within ten days.

The new government members will be appointed within twenty days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, and the program of the new government will approved within another twenty days.