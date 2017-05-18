Catholicos of All Armenians: New parliament will be endowed with broader capacity

YEREVAN. – We bring our greetings and blessings to you, and congratulate the newly elected MPs.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, on Thursday stated the aforesaid in his remarks at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

“Due to the fact of switching to a parliamentary system, hereinafter the role of the National Assembly is considerably expanding in the public administration system,” the Catholicos said, in particular. “This will be a body endowed with a broader capacity.”

Karekin II added, however, that the problems in Armenia are still not completely resolved, and that a state must build which will ensure peace at the border, and a good life for its people.