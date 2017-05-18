News
Thursday
May 18
Thursday
May 18
Yelk bloc group boycotts first session of new Armenia parliament
12:51, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Yelk (Way Out) bloc's faction is boycotting the first session of the new Armenian National Assembly (NA), which is held in Yerevan on Thursday. Representatives of all other factions are present at the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II and Pesident of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed the deputies.

Deputies will elect the chairman of National Assembly and three of his deputies, heads of the standing committees of parliament by secret ballot.

