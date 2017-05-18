Armenia President: Parliament is now endowed with extensive function of forming constitutional bodies

YEREVAN. – As a result of the amendments made to the Main Law, the parliament of Armenia is from now on entitled to form constitutional bodies endowed with important and extensive functions. Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court Council are the new and significant justice structures which will be formed through your direct participation.
President Serzh Sargsyan stated the aforesaid in his address at Thursday’s inaugural session of the new National Assembly.
In his words, this is the greatest popular and democratic trust which is given to form independent and professional judicial authority.
“At the same time, you will be responsible for the results – positive as well as negative – of these bodies’ activities," added the President.
“I also envision a law enforcement structure – robust and cooperative, strong and ready to assume responsibility. To promote the development of that structure is everybody’s duty. Only structure like that will allow for everyone – the state, the entire society, and every member of it, to feel strong and safe, and in the development of such structure you, through your control and containment functions, are to play the pivotal role.
“Appointment of Prosecutor General and Ombudsman, formation of autonomous bodies and investigation commissions: these are constitutional tools whose utilization allows the parliament to participate directly or indirectly in the improvement of the law enforcement structure, or rather to say, law upholding structure. Consistency of each parliamentarian and constant parliamentary control should result in transparency and public accountability of the structure becoming an established practice, a work style. I am sure you realize that.”