Armenia’s Sargsyan: Face of corruption has changed today
10:52, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A viable justice system will be successful only if there is intolerance towards corruption. 

President Serzh Sargsyan noted the aforementioned in his address at Thursday’s inaugural session of the new National Assembly of Armenia. 

“No doubt, the face of corruption today has changed,” added Sargsyan. “Gradually it becomes more visible and vulnerable. The state continues to enroot in the minds of the society and individuals the culture of ‘zero tolerance towards corruption.’ But we cannot be content with the exiting results.

We need to improve the institutionalized anticorruption system and ensure its consistent development. We all realized that otherwise, all initiatives are doomed to failure. 

‘“Honesty plus professionalism minus corruption’ – this is the desired formula of success. Here, we have to rely on experts. Corruption is appealing to the amateurs; to the professionals it is disgusting, repealing, and simply loss-making.”

