Sargsyan: I anticipate greater degree of cooperation between the NA and other state bodies

YEREVAN. - In the light of new constitutional regulations, the activities of the National Assembly of Armenia should be aimed not only at the enforcement of statehood but also at the development of parliamentarianism.

President Serzh Sargsyan stated the aforesaid in his address at Thursday’s inaugural session of the new National Assembly.

“I anticipate a greater degree of cooperation between the National Assembly and other state bodies, and I, as the Head of State, as the guarantor of the Constitution, today, just as yesterday, state my readiness, in the framework of the authorities vested in me by the Constitution, to assist and promote that cooperation and strengthening of mutual links. I will do it also tomorrow, at least as long as I am the President.

I am confident that through the joint efforts we will be able to persistently enforce the role of the parliament and its influence in inside Armenia as well as outside our country because the parliament is the main platform for political dialogue, pluralism, and presenting diverse ideologies.

This is the main institution which shapes political culture, where political competition should appear and crystallize. In the light of new constitutional regulations, the activities of the National Assembly should be aimed not only at the enforcement of statehood but also at the development of parliamentarianism. I am confident that mature parliamentarianism, with all its ideological and regulatory functions, will be the number one guarantee for the development of our renewed statehood.

The international community highly values Armenia’s resolve and readiness to conduct elections which testified to democratic and state-building advancement. This is gratifying for me, and I believe for you too. You have received the required mandate of trust. As the saying goes, a good start is a half the job done. Now, it is necessary to carry on and move the process forward,” he said.