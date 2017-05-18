New Armenia parliament members take oath

YEREVAN. – Deputies of the new National Assembly (NA) took the parliamentary oath at the NA inaugural session on Thursday.
The text of this oath was read by the moderator of this session, Knyaz Hasanov, a national minority representative who is elected MP from the list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
The MPs took the oath, “For the realization of national goals and strengthening and prosperity of the homeland.”
Afterward, the NA speaker, deputy speakers, and standing committees’ chairs will be elected by secret ballot.
The new NA has 105 deputies, instead of the previous 131 MPs, and it will comprise four factions: RPA (Republican Party of Armenia), Tsarukyan Bloc, Yelk (Way Out) Bloc, and ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Party).