Armenia Parliament debates on matter of new speaker

YEREVAN. – The nominations for the new speaker are considered at Thursday’s inaugural session of the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), reaffirmed that Ara Babloyan is their respective candidate.
In turn, Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the parliamentary faction of the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc, noted that their nominee is Edmon Marukyan.
The new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.