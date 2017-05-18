Babloyan: Joint work with opposition will increase in new Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – Ara Babloyan is grateful to the President and his colleagues in the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), for their trust in him, and he will work more responsibly in this transitional phase in the country’s development.

Babloyan, whom the RPA has nominated as speaker of the new National Assembly (NA), stated the aforementioned during his respective remarks at Thursday’s inaugural session of the new parliament.

Also, he considered President Serzh Sargsyan’s message as a benchmark for the future activities of the new NA.

As for how he will work if he is elected speaker of the parliament, Ara Babloyan assured that his respective efforts will proceed from the interests of the Armenian state and people.

He added that the last parliamentary election was organized better than all the previous ones. Babloyan said he considers this a result of joint work between the authorities and the opposition, and assured that such collaboration will increase in the new parliament of Armenia.