Armenia government resigns

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday submitted its resignation, and President Serzh Sargsyan accepted this resignation.
According to the President’s respective decree, considering that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly is convened on Thursday, he has decided to accept the resignation of the government, but instructed the government members to continue their duties until the formation of the new government.
According to the law, the serving government of Armenia resigns in the first session of the new parliament. Subsequently, the President will appoint the new Prime Minister within ten days. The new government members will be appointed within twenty days after the appointment of the Prime Minister. And the program of the new government will be approved within another twenty days.