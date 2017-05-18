News
EU: Armenia-Turkey ties on agenda of our dialogue with Armenia
13:40, 18.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – New Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed between Armenia and EU will contain strong component on political dialogue and reconciliation, and Armenia-Turkey relations will be on the agenda of our dialogue with Armenia, member of EU delegation said.

Dirk Lorenz, political, press and information section at EU delegation to Armenia, was one of the speakers during “Armenia-Turkey: Paving the Way for Dialogue and Reconciliation” conference organized in Yerevan within the framework of Support to the Armenia-Turkey Normalisation Proces program funded by EU.

The project takes place in difficult environment, Lorenz said opening the conference. He cited failed coup attempt in Turkey, escalation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan last April a hostage crisis in Yerevan.

“Political landscape is not an easy one, and is not that much conducive to normalization of relations,” he added.

Mr. Lorenz believes it is necessary to talk, to reach out to each other to have better understanding. He said he has academic background and remembers how researchers were contributing to reconciliation between Germany and Poland that used to be enemies.

“We have to be patient. Changes will not come over night, but we are ready to support and contribute to civil society,” he emphasized, adding that hundreds  of youth, journalists, entrepreneurs from Armenia and Turkey were brought together. 

Member of the EU delegation once offered Armenia an association agreement that included deep and comprehensive free trade area, while Turkey was a member of customs union and had an obligation to open border, if Armenia had sign the deal.

