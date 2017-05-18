News
Armenia's ex-prosecutor general: Permyakov will serve full term in Russia
17:07, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russian soldier Valery Permyakov will serve full term in Russia, former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan told reporters within the first session of the 6th National Assembly.

Touching upon the issue of Permyakov's extradition to Russia, he noted that sending a convicted person to a country of his citizenship is a conventional provision that has been in force since 1946.And if any country violates its convention obligations, this will lead to other consequences.

“It extends to all countries of the world. When a person who committed a crime is transferred to the country of his citizenship, it isn't violation of the country's dignity. For these years numerous Armenians have been transferred to serve their term here. And this does not mean that the dignity of another country was humiliated. We should not take it so painfully, because it's just about legal processes,” Kostanyan said.

According to the indictment, Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, entered the Avetisyan family home and killed seven persons, including two children, in January 2015.

In August of the same year, the Russian garrison court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison.  And in August 2016, the Shirak District Court of First Instance found him guilty of the murder of seven people, and sentenced him to life in prison. 

At present, Valery Permyakov is kept in custody in the aforesaid Russian military base.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
