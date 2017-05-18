Electric Networks of Armenia reduced electricity loss by over 3% in 2 years

YEREVAN. – In 2015 and 2016, Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) company reduced the technical and commercial losses of electricity in the country by more than 3 percent.

The abovementioned is noted in the ENA report which Karen Darbinyan, chairman of the ENA Board of Directors, presented at a press conference on Thursday.

Accordingly, in the year past, these losses were reduced from 10 percent to 9.7 percent.

If the company introduce new equipment as well as electric wires totaling $200 million, from 2015 to 2020, electricity losses in Armenia should not exceed 9 percent, but they could reach 8.2 to 8.5 percent.

“The investments have just begun,” added Darbinyan. “And that’s why the main reason for the reduction in the [electricity] losses is the increased efficiency of administration.”

Thanks to reducing these losses, 1.5 billion drams (approx. $3.1 million) were saved, and loans were repaid with this amount.