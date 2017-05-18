News
New photos of iPhone 8 appear on Internet
18:01, 18.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

New photos of iPhone 8 appeared on the internet. The images were posted on the technology website BGR.

Sources believe that the images were the work of a graphic designer Benjamin Geskin, who claimed to have been handed over pictures from Apple manufacturer Foxconn, which showed what the iPhone might look.

According to multiple independent reports, the iPhone 8 will feature a bold new design that sandwiches a stainless steel frame between two 2.5D glass panels. It will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. IPhone 8 will be the first iPhone to feature an embedded fingerprint sensor.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
