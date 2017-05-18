News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
EU diplomat: I hope once Turkey-Armenia ties will be also a part of EU-Turkey dialogue
15:57, 18.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – EU delegation to Turkey has always promoted “Support to the Armenia-Turkey Normalisation Process” project, representative of the EU delegation Ireneusz Fidos said.

Despite the fact that Armenia-Turkey normalizations process is not making the headlines, the EU representative hopes that it once will, and in the positive sense, of course.

“Normalization does not seem to come as top priority of political elites in two countries, and this is why we see need to facility people-to-people contacts,” he said addressing participants of “Armenia-Turkey: Paving the Way for Dialogue and Reconciliation” conference organized in Yerevan on Thursday.

Although many civil society organizations were closed down after the coup attempt, there is still vivid civil society in Turkey, he assured.

Fidos added that many scholars started writing and talking on the 1915 events, but space for freedom of expression has been shrinking. However, people still commemorate the 1915 victims, the diplomat emphasized.

“I am hopeful that at some point Turkey-Armenia reconciliation will be also a part of EU-Turkey dialogue. It will not happen tomorrow. The better relations are between the EU and Turkey, the more are chances to bring encouragement to the Turkish leadership to make some steps conducive to normalization,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU: Armenia-Turkey ties on agenda of our dialogue with Armenia
Changes will not come over night, but we are ready to support and contribute to civil society…
 Analyst: Questions over Armenia-Turkey rapprochement should be directed to Ankara
Turkey withdrew from negotiations and decided to change the rules...
 Ambassador: Development of Armenia-Turkey business ties is important to France (PHOTOS)
Mutually beneficial business contacts should be among the priorities of relations between the two countries…
 Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict
“Attempt is made to connect the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which is unacceptable..."
 Turkologist: Turkey will continue its anti-Armenian policy
Its policy is largely determined by the logic and interests of domestic policy…
 Analyst: Turkey policy will have no new trends toward Armenia
Considering Ankara’s numerous problems with both the West and Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news