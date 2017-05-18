EU diplomat: I hope once Turkey-Armenia ties will be also a part of EU-Turkey dialogue

YEREVAN. – EU delegation to Turkey has always promoted “Support to the Armenia-Turkey Normalisation Process” project, representative of the EU delegation Ireneusz Fidos said.

Despite the fact that Armenia-Turkey normalizations process is not making the headlines, the EU representative hopes that it once will, and in the positive sense, of course.

“Normalization does not seem to come as top priority of political elites in two countries, and this is why we see need to facility people-to-people contacts,” he said addressing participants of “Armenia-Turkey: Paving the Way for Dialogue and Reconciliation” conference organized in Yerevan on Thursday.

Although many civil society organizations were closed down after the coup attempt, there is still vivid civil society in Turkey, he assured.

Fidos added that many scholars started writing and talking on the 1915 events, but space for freedom of expression has been shrinking. However, people still commemorate the 1915 victims, the diplomat emphasized.

“I am hopeful that at some point Turkey-Armenia reconciliation will be also a part of EU-Turkey dialogue. It will not happen tomorrow. The better relations are between the EU and Turkey, the more are chances to bring encouragement to the Turkish leadership to make some steps conducive to normalization,” he added.