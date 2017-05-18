News
EU diplomat: Some statements by Turkish officials are often contradictory and confusing
16:10, 18.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

EU-Turkey relations are in transitional phase, as Turkey is on the path of transformation, representative of the EU delegation to Ankara Ireneusz Fidos said.

Mr. Fidos addressed participants of “Armenia-Turkey: Paving the Way for Dialogue and Reconciliation” conference that is organized in Yerevan on Thursday within the framework of “Support to the Armenia-Turkey Normalisation Process” project funded by EU.

However, the diplomat emphasized that some statements made by Turkish leadership are often contradictory and confusing for the Europeans and policy makers in the EU.

“There is public pressure to change EU-Turkey relations. Pressure comes from societies all over Europe based on statements or actions by Turkey officials. At the same time there is consensus in Europe that we have to continue engaging with Turkish government and Turkish opposition and society,” he added.

The diplomat recalled that on June 25 president of Turkey will hold meetings with EU officials in Brussels on the margins of NATO summit.

“We expect a joint commitment on both sides to turn over the page of our relations, but not forgetting about the state of democracy and rule of law in Turkey. By turning over the page I mean we have to start talking to each other to get Turkey back on track of Europeanisation. It will not be easy,” he emphasized.

Русский
