Armenian Government approves new bill on community enlargement

A new bill on community enlargement was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday.

Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, Davit Lokyan, noted that it is proposed to unite 316 communities into 30.

In the first stage, 18 communities were formed from 140.

In a number of cases, more large-scale enlargement is proposed, for instance, Aparan and 20 neighboring villages, Vardenis town and 21 villages, Kapan town and 31 villages. This way, they will almost compare to the borders of the Armenian SSR regions. Where a village is a center instead of a town, the enlargement is of a smaller scale.

According to the Government, the reduction of administrative expenses will be directed to the community development.