News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenian Government approves new bill on community enlargement
19:33, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A new bill on community enlargement was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday.

Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, Davit Lokyan, noted that it is proposed to unite 316 communities into 30.

In the first stage, 18 communities were formed from 140.

In a number of cases, more large-scale enlargement is proposed, for instance, Aparan and 20 neighboring villages, Vardenis town and 21 villages, Kapan town and 31 villages. This way, they will almost compare to the borders of the Armenian SSR regions. Where a village is a center instead of a town, the enlargement is of a smaller scale.  

According to the Government, the reduction of administrative expenses will be directed to the community development. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian citizens working in international organizations to make 23% pension payments
The bill of respective amendments to the Law “On cumulative pensions” and accompanying bills were adopted at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Private machine and tractor station to open in Armenia
Only one company, Idas LLC, responded to the proposal of the state...
 Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, is still “gaining ground” in the country…
 Armenia to get €10mn from EU for drip irrigation
The objective of this project is to build water filter pools and make drip irrigation internal networks reach the farms…
 Armenia to launch organic food propaganda campaign in near future
Now the Agriculture Ministry is developing a wider program of green economy, where agro-tourism and “clean” energy will be added to organics...
 Dollar continues to weaken, euro strengthens in Armenia
Wednesday’s trading totaled USD 200,000 at NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange…
More in topic
All
Armenian women convicts to assemble lighters from Chinese details
Acting Minister of Economic Development and Reforms of Armenia, Suren Karayan, noted that Sahlevs Ltd. will produce 230 million AMD (approx. $470,000) goods annually...
 Armenian citizens working in international organizations to make 23% pension payments
The bill of respective amendments to the Law “On cumulative pensions” and accompanying bills were adopted at the Cabinet session on Thursday...
 Private machine and tractor station to open in Armenia
Only one company, Idas LLC, responded to the proposal of the state...
 Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, is still “gaining ground” in the country…
 Electric Networks of Armenia reduced electricity loss by over 3% in 2 years
In the year past, these losses were reduced from 10 percent to 9.7 percent…
 Electric Networks of Armenia profit increased by 6.5% in 2016
The electricity purchases increased by 6.9 percent, and the main reason is the reduction in the operating and financial expenses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news