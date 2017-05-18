Armenian women convicts to assemble lighters from Chinese details

YEREVAN. - Production of lighters will be launched in Armenia. The import of spare parts for the future lighters was exempted from tax duty at the Cabinet session on Thursday.
Acting Minister of Economic Development and Reforms of Armenia, Suren Karayan, noted that Sahlevs Ltd. will produce 230 million AMD (approx. $470,000) goods annually. Of that 130 million will be sold in Armenia and 80 in the European Union. It is planned to create 30 new jobs. Women convicts will also be involved in the work.