US senators to Turkey’s Erdoğan: Violent response of your security is wholly unacceptable
01:00, 19.05.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Senators John McCain and Dianne Feinstein on Thursday blasted Turkey's president and urged him to punish his security staff for attacking protesters outside the Turkish embassy in Washington this week.

“The violent response of your security detail to peaceful protesters is wholly unacceptable and, unfortunately, reflective of your government’s treatment of the press, ethnic minority groups and political opponents,” the two senators wrote in a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Washington Examiner.

“The actions of your staff violate the constitutional protections of freedom of the press and freedom of assembly enjoyed by all Americans,” McCain and Feinstein wrote. “Your staff’s blatant violation of these rights on American soil is an affront to those freedoms and reflects poorly on your government.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
