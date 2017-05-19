Moscow responds to Azerbaijan MFA statements: We don’t need any suspicious advice

We were bewildered by the expressions by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, in connection with the Russian Federation Supreme Court decision to liquidate the “All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress” NGO, which was due to numerous violations of federal law.

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian MFA, stated the aforesaid at a briefing.

In her words, it is sad that the Azerbaijan MFA uses and publicly voices assumptions disseminated by several media, and with respect to an “Armenian trace” behind the abovementioned decision.

“We don’t need any suspicious advice on how we should build interethnic relations in our country,” added Zakharova.